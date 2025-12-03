A major move is in the offing as Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) market cap hits 3.04 billion

On Tuesday, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) opened lower -3.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $35.19. Price fluctuations for TVTX have ranged from $12.91 to $37.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -3.34%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.13% at the time writing. With a float of $87.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.46 million.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Travere Therapeutics Inc is 1.95%, while institutional ownership is 115.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 700,200. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04 ’25, when Company’s SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 67,115 for $36.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,416,140. This insider now owns 48,545 shares in total.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.38) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.81 million, its volume of 1.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.91%.

During the past 100 days, Travere Therapeutics Inc’s (TVTX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.27 in the near term. At $36.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.89.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Key Stats

There are currently 89,472K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 233,180 K according to its annual income of -321,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,860 K and its income totaled 25,710 K.