A major move is in the offing as Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) market cap hits 1.07 billion

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has traded in a range of $3.14-$10.08.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.01% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.68%. With a float of $154.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.53 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 116,781. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 16,667 shares at a rate of $7.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,320,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 23,242 for $7.46, making the entire transaction worth $173,402. This insider now owns 2,643,153 shares in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.02) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s (XERS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, XERS], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.65%.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.15. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.79.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 165,924K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,070 K in contrast with the sum of -54,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,380 K and last quarter income was 620 K.