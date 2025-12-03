AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) volume exceeds 1.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) stock price down -3.28% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.75. AHCO’s price has ranged from $7.11 to $11.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.16%. With a float of $89.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10500 workers is very important to gauge.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of AdaptHealth Corp is 34.23%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 79,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,200 shares at a rate of $9.73, taking the stock ownership to the 50,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 32,500 for $9.70, making the entire transaction worth $315,250.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AdaptHealth Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

The latest stats from [AdaptHealth Corp, AHCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was inferior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.09%.

During the past 100 days, AdaptHealth Corp’s (AHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.68.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 135,424K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,261 M while annual income is 90,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 820,310 K while its latest quarter income was 24,510 K.