Aemetis Inc (AMTX) plunged -3.64 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) stock price down -3.64% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. AMTX’s price has ranged from $1.22 to $4.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -1.79% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.33%. With a float of $60.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.00 million.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc is 7.33%, while institutional ownership is 15.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 67,016. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,452 shares at a rate of $2.53, taking the stock ownership to the 208,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 26,452 for $2.53, making the entire transaction worth $66,924.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aemetis Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.64%.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1278 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1922 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1502. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6667 in the near term. At $1.7433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5517, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4367.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 104.26 million, the company has a total of 65,569K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 267,640 K while annual income is -87,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 59,190 K while its latest quarter income was -23,750 K.

