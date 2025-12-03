Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) 20 Days SMA touches -23.71%: The odds favor the bear

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.84. Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has traded in a range of $22.24-$62.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -160.65%. With a float of $54.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.28 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is 5.79%, while institutional ownership is 108.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 8,768. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $43.84, taking the stock ownership to the 17,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,454 for $43.78, making the entire transaction worth $107,436. This insider now owns 61,727 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -1.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -1.63) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AGIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Looking closely at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.50%.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.03 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.88. However, in the short run, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.71. Second resistance stands at $28.44. The third major resistance level sits at $28.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.57 billion has total of 58,314K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,500 K in contrast with the sum of 673,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,880 K and last quarter income was -103,430 K.