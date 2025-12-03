Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) is expecting -16.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) stock price down -7.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.24. ALDX’s price has ranged from $1.14 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.99%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.84%. With a float of $58.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.16 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is 3.25%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 13,250. In this transaction Principal Financial Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 22,073 for $5.15, making the entire transaction worth $113,713. This insider now owns 221,799 shares in total.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.93%.

During the past 100 days, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s (ALDX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.13 in the near term. At $5.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 292.99 million, the company has a total of 60,163K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -55,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,690 K.