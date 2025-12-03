Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) 20 Days SMA touches 1.02%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) stock price down -3.44% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.24. AMLX’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $16.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -78.71%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.16%. With a float of $91.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.77 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is 17.08%, while institutional ownership is 94.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 94,419. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 29,975 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $430,952. This insider now owns 3,325,301 shares in total.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.77% during the next five years compared to -78.71% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)

Looking closely at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.76%.

During the past 100 days, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMLX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.91 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.12. However, in the short run, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.20. Second resistance stands at $14.65. The third major resistance level sits at $14.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.51 billion, the company has a total of 109,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 87,370 K while annual income is -301,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -34,390 K.