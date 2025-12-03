AXT Inc (AXTI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 47.92% last month.

On Tuesday, AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) opened higher 9.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.78. Price fluctuations for AXTI have ranged from $1.13 to $11.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -31.22%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $42.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.22 million.

AXT Inc (AXTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AXT Inc is 7.81%, while institutional ownership is 32.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 308,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $12.33, taking the stock ownership to the 157,744 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $10.72, making the entire transaction worth $268,000. This insider now owns 182,744 shares in total.

AXT Inc (AXTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.04) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AXT Inc (AXTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AXT Inc (AXTI)

The latest stats from [AXT Inc, AXTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.42%.

During the past 100 days, AXT Inc’s (AXTI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.54. The third major resistance level sits at $14.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.96. The third support level lies at $9.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) Key Stats

There are currently 46,623K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 548.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 99,360 K according to its annual income of -11,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,960 K and its income totaled -1,910 K.