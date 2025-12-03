Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) is 15.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BBNX has traded in a range of $8.89-$32.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.02%. With a float of $33.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.99 million.

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Beta Bionics Inc is 24.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 41,543. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,406 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 8,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,406 for $29.55, making the entire transaction worth $41,552. This insider now owns 8,435 shares in total.

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -2.72 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -1.22) by -1.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beta Bionics Inc’s (BBNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.28%.

During the past 100 days, Beta Bionics Inc’s (BBNX) raw stochastic average was set at 79.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.99 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.71 in the near term. At $30.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.60. The third support level lies at $25.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.25 billion has total of 44,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 65,120 K in contrast with the sum of -54,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,250 K and last quarter income was -14,210 K.

