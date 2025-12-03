BlackLine Inc (BL) average volume reaches $882.99K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) stock price up 3.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $56.09. BL’s price has ranged from $40.82 to $66.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.57%. With a float of $48.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.94 million.

BlackLine Inc (BL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BlackLine Inc is 18.99%, while institutional ownership is 95.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27 ’25, was worth 50,050. In this transaction Director of this company sold 910 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,835 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 910 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,050.

BlackLine Inc (BL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackLine Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackLine Inc (BL)

Looking closely at BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.60%.

During the past 100 days, BlackLine Inc’s (BL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.52. However, in the short run, BlackLine Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.65. Second resistance stands at $59.51. The third major resistance level sits at $60.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.63.

BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.44 billion, the company has a total of 59,487K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 653,340 K while annual income is 165,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 178,290 K while its latest quarter income was 6,960 K.