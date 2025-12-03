Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) average volume reaches $15.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) was -1.89% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $49.18. A 52-week range for BMY has been $42.52 – $63.33.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 465.39%. With a float of $2.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bristol-Myers Squibb Co stocks. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 2,650,480. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 56,000 shares at a rate of $47.33, taking the stock ownership to the 167,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 56,000 for $47.30, making the entire transaction worth $2,648,800.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.47) by 0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BMY], we can find that recorded value of 11.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.03%.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 76.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.51. The third major resistance level sits at $49.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

There are 2,035,753K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 98.23 billion. As of now, sales total 48,300 M while income totals -8,948 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,222 M while its last quarter net income were 2,201 M.