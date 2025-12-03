Can Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) hike of 2.60% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) on Tuesday, plunged -4.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.2. Within the past 52 weeks, AQST’s price has moved between $2.12 and $7.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 27.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.16%. With a float of $114.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.66 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 286,209. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 67,575 for $7.01, making the entire transaction worth $473,701. This insider now owns 240,771 shares in total.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.13) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 27.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Trading Performance Indicators

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.62 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

The latest stats from [Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, AQST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.36 million was superior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.66%.

During the past 100 days, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) raw stochastic average was set at 58.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.48. The third major resistance level sits at $6.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. The third support level lies at $5.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 723.48 million based on 122,003K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,560 K and income totals -44,140 K. The company made 12,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.