Can Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s (BDTX) drop of -10.39% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) stock price down -8.49% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. BDTX’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $4.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -5.22% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 134.62%. With a float of $44.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.94 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is 21.46%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 11,997,749. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,784,292 shares at a rate of $2.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,733,547 shares.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.22% during the next five years compared to -5.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.50%.

During the past 100 days, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s (BDTX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.69 in the near term. At $3.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. The third support level lies at $2.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 196.57 million, the company has a total of 56,975K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -69,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,560 K.