Can Braze Inc’s (BRZE) hike of 6.86% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) opened higher 3.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $28.33. Price fluctuations for BRZE have ranged from $23.91 to $48.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -23.78% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.08% at the time writing. With a float of $78.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.35 million.

Braze Inc (BRZE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Braze Inc is 29.23%, while institutional ownership is 64.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 145,827. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 5,474 shares at a rate of $26.64, taking the stock ownership to the 224,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 4,456 for $27.57, making the entire transaction worth $122,862. This insider now owns 219,794 shares in total.

Braze Inc (BRZE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/31/2024, the company posted 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.01) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 72.87% during the next five years compared to -23.78% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Braze Inc (BRZE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 111.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braze Inc (BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.99%.

During the past 100 days, Braze Inc’s (BRZE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.76 in the near term. At $30.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.88. The third support level lies at $27.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) Key Stats

There are currently 111,267K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 593,410 K according to its annual income of -103,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180,110 K and its income totaled -27,900 K.