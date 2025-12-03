Can Immunome Inc’s (IMNM) drop of -8.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) kicked off on Tuesday, down -6.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.32. Over the past 52 weeks, IMNM has traded in a range of $5.15-$19.16.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -38.15%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.75%. With a float of $89.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.71 million.

Immunome Inc (IMNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Immunome Inc is 2.85%, while institutional ownership is 96.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 46,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.38, taking the stock ownership to the 36,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 7,800 for $7.78, making the entire transaction worth $60,684. This insider now owns 31,415 shares in total.

Immunome Inc (IMNM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -1.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.61) by -0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.96% during the next five years compared to -38.15% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Immunome Inc’s (IMNM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 161.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immunome Inc (IMNM)

The latest stats from [Immunome Inc, IMNM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.32%.

During the past 100 days, Immunome Inc’s (IMNM) raw stochastic average was set at 81.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.25. The third major resistance level sits at $19.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.73. The third support level lies at $14.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.57 billion has total of 91,710K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,040 K in contrast with the sum of -292,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,020 K and last quarter income was -43,400 K.

