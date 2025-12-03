Can JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) hike of 0.69% in a week be considered a lucky break?

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) on Tuesday, soared 3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $59.72. Within the past 52 weeks, FROG’s price has moved between $27.00 and $65.50.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -60.26% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.88%. With a float of $101.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.30 million.

In an organization with 1600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd is 13.94%, while institutional ownership is 73.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 746,500. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,368 for $60.09, making the entire transaction worth $82,203.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.14) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.41% during the next five years compared to -60.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

JFrog Ltd (FROG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.12 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.92%.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.80 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.13. However, in the short run, JFrog Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.10. Second resistance stands at $64.56. The third major resistance level sits at $66.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.80. The third support level lies at $56.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.29 billion based on 118,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 428,490 K and income totals -69,240 K. The company made 136,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.