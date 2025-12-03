Can Sprinklr Inc’s (CXM) hike of 6.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) was 3.71% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.27. A 52-week range for CXM has been $6.75 – $9.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.90%. With a float of $109.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.37 million.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sprinklr Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sprinklr Inc is 55.12%, while institutional ownership is 48.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’25, was worth 1,931,441. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 258,214 shares at a rate of $7.48, taking the stock ownership to the 1,879,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 258,214 for $7.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,931,647.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.08) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was better than the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.36%.

During the past 100 days, Sprinklr Inc’s (CXM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.14. However, in the short run, Sprinklr Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.76. Second resistance stands at $7.97. The third major resistance level sits at $8.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. The third support level lies at $6.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Key Stats

There are 244,117K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.84 billion. As of now, sales total 796,390 K while income totals 121,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 212,040 K while its last quarter net income were 12,620 K.