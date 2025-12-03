Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 24.54% last month.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock price down -6.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $27.55. CSIQ’s price has ranged from $6.57 to $34.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -28.41% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -361.47%. With a float of $46.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.97 million.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc is 30.14%, while institutional ownership is 39.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 58,036. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $33.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,007,400.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -361.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.77% during the next five years compared to -28.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canadian Solar Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.66 million. That was better than the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.76%.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 65.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92. However, in the short run, Canadian Solar Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.79. Second resistance stands at $29.73. The third major resistance level sits at $31.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.41. The third support level lies at $20.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.73 billion, the company has a total of 66,972K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,993 M while annual income is 36,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,487 M while its latest quarter income was 8,990 K.