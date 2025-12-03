Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) 20 Days SMA touches -5.23%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) was -5.99% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. A 52-week range for CRDF has been $1.90 – $5.64.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.36% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.95%. With a float of $61.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.09 million.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardiff Oncology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc is 9.02%, while institutional ownership is 31.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 30 ’25, was worth 673,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 275,000 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,330,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.45, making the entire transaction worth $36,750. This insider now owns 1,345,676 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.25) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.07% during the next five years compared to 19.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 274.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardiff Oncology Inc, CRDF], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.03%.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.24. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.84.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

There are 67,361K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.41 million. As of now, sales total 680 K while income totals -45,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 120 K while its last quarter net income were -11,260 K.