Certara Inc (CERT) volume exceeds 2.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.85. Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has traded in a range of $8.02-$15.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -5.78%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.60%. With a float of $111.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.40 million.

Certara Inc (CERT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Certara Inc is 29.84%, while institutional ownership is 85.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 200,000. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 24,096 shares at a rate of $8.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,360,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT, CHIEF COMMERCAL OFF sold 51,224 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $559,366. This insider now owns 73,979 shares in total.

Certara Inc (CERT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.13) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.17% during the next five years compared to -5.78% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Certara Inc’s (CERT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Certara Inc (CERT)

Looking closely at Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.39%.

During the past 100 days, Certara Inc’s (CERT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.29. However, in the short run, Certara Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.52. Second resistance stands at $9.77. The third major resistance level sits at $10.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.36.

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 159,273K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 385,150 K in contrast with the sum of -12,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 104,620 K and last quarter income was 1,530 K.