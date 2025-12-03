Cerus Corp (CERS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.8. Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has traded in a range of $1.12-$2.23.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.97% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.36%. With a float of $182.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.04 million.

Cerus Corp (CERS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corp is 4.84%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 93,500. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 55,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 728,294 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 55,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $93,500.

Cerus Corp (CERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.01) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cerus Corp’s (CERS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2112.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corp (CERS)

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.18%.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corp’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1029 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0860 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5784, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4264. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9167 in the near term. At $1.9633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6967.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 359.21 million has total of 192,088K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 201,320 K in contrast with the sum of -20,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,240 K and last quarter income was -20 K.