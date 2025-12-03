Chevron Corp (CVX) volume exceeds 8.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) on Tuesday, plunged -1.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $152.54. Within the past 52 weeks, CVX’s price has moved between $132.04 and $168.96.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 44.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.47%. With a float of $2.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.01 billion.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chevron Corp is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 1,401,283. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 9,325 shares at a rate of $150.27, taking the stock ownership to the 1,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 275,000 for $150.75, making the entire transaction worth $41,456,131. This insider now owns 1,128,045 shares in total.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 2.11) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.08% during the next five years compared to 44.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Chevron Corp (CVX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.86 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chevron Corp (CVX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.07%.

During the past 100 days, Chevron Corp’s (CVX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.82. However, in the short run, Chevron Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.05. Second resistance stands at $153.86. The third major resistance level sits at $155.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.65.

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 302.53 billion based on 2,013,521K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 202,792 M and income totals 17,661 M. The company made 49,726 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,539 M in sales during its previous quarter.