Chewy Inc (CHWY) 20 Days SMA touches -0.63%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) opened lower -3.79% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.79. Price fluctuations for CHWY have ranged from $29.83 to $48.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.38% at the time writing. With a float of $221.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.76 million.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chewy Inc is 46.66%, while institutional ownership is 52.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 1,375,992. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,056 for $33.73, making the entire transaction worth $204,296.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/31/2024, the company posted 0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.23) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chewy Inc (CHWY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chewy Inc, CHWY], we can find that recorded value of 5.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.46%.

During the past 100 days, Chewy Inc’s (CHWY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.48. The third major resistance level sits at $36.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.40.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Key Stats

There are currently 414,820K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,861 M according to its annual income of 392,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,104 M and its income totaled 62,000 K.