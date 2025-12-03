Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) last year’s performance of 4.09% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) stock price up 4.82% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $228.54. CLH’s price has ranged from $178.29 to $260.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.64% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.90%. With a float of $50.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.43 million.

The firm has a total of 25232 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Clean Harbors, Inc is 5.46%, while institutional ownership is 95.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 195,323. In this transaction Director of this company sold 836 shares at a rate of $233.64, taking the stock ownership to the 9,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s CO-CEO bought 2,000 for $233.50, making the entire transaction worth $467,000. This insider now owns 82,911 shares in total.

Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.57% during the next five years compared to 33.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clean Harbors, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clean Harbors, Inc, CLH], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.87%.

During the past 100 days, Clean Harbors, Inc’s (CLH) raw stochastic average was set at 76.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $224.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $244.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $250.36. The third major resistance level sits at $258.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $231.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $223.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $217.77.

Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.80 billion, the company has a total of 53,432K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,890 M while annual income is 402,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,549 M while its latest quarter income was 118,800 K.