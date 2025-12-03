Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) stock price down -1.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $79.94. CL’s price has ranged from $74.54 to $100.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.01% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.49%. With a float of $804.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $806.06 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Co is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 86.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 100,061. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 1,237 shares at a rate of $80.89, taking the stock ownership to the 13,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,250 for $88.97, making the entire transaction worth $200,183. This insider now owns 12,583 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.91 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.45% during the next five years compared to 5.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Colgate-Palmolive Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.09%.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Co’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.57 in the near term. At $80.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.53 billion, the company has a total of 806,065K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,101 M while annual income is 2,889 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,131 M while its latest quarter income was 735,000 K.