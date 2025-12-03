Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) on Tuesday, soared 3.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.04. Within the past 52 weeks, SBS’s price has moved between $13.87 and $27.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 15.79%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.23%. With a float of $683.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.16%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.37) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.73% during the next five years compared to 15.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS)

The latest stats from [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR, SBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.74%.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.34. The third major resistance level sits at $27.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.42 billion based on 683,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,701 M and income totals 1,776 M. The company made 1,730 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 396,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.