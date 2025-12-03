Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) volume exceeds 10.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) kicked off on Tuesday, down -2.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has traded in a range of $16.60-$28.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.92%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.81%. With a float of $475.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.35 million.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 88.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04 ’25, was worth 223,659. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 13,011 shares at a rate of $17.19, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,011 for $17.19, making the entire transaction worth $223,627.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/30/2024, the organization reported 0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.67) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.63% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

The latest stats from [Conagra Brands Inc, CAG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.96 million was inferior to 8.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.87. The third major resistance level sits at $18.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.50.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.24 billion has total of 478,352K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,613 M in contrast with the sum of 1,152 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,633 M and last quarter income was 164,500 K.