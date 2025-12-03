Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.23% last month.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.95% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.35. Over the past 52 weeks, VLRS has traded in a range of $3.49-$9.00.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -168.36%. With a float of $93.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.90 million.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR is 18.23%, while institutional ownership is 19.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 63,900. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $8.29, making the entire transaction worth $165,888.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.46) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -16.81% during the next five years compared to -4.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s (VLRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.35%.

During the past 100 days, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s (VLRS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. However, in the short run, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.76. Second resistance stands at $7.88. The third major resistance level sits at $8.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.26. The third support level lies at $7.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 877.84 million has total of 116,598K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,142 M in contrast with the sum of 126,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 784,000 K and last quarter income was 6,000 K.