Cybin Inc (CYBN) is expecting -8.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe

Company News

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) on Tuesday, plunged -8.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.0. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBN’s price has moved between $4.81 and $11.08.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -232.48% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.42%. With a float of $38.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.89 million.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc is 23.65%, while institutional ownership is 21.91%.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -1.57) by 1.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.65% during the next five years compared to -232.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cybin Inc (CYBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.58 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc (CYBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cybin Inc, CYBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.13%.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.22. The third major resistance level sits at $6.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.79.

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 274.89 million based on 25,188K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -81,310 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.