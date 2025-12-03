Cybin Inc (CYBN) is expecting -8.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) on Tuesday, plunged -8.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.0. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBN’s price has moved between $4.81 and $11.08.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -232.48% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.42%. With a float of $38.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.89 million.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc is 23.65%, while institutional ownership is 21.91%.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -1.57) by 1.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.65% during the next five years compared to -232.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cybin Inc (CYBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.58 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc (CYBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cybin Inc, CYBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.13%.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.22. The third major resistance level sits at $6.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.79.

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 274.89 million based on 25,188K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -81,310 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.