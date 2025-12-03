Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,940 K

On Tuesday, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) opened lower -3.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $66.05. Price fluctuations for CYTK have ranged from $29.31 to $69.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -20.02%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.13% at the time writing. With a float of $119.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.12 million.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cytokinetics Inc is 1.98%, while institutional ownership is 115.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 559,125. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,750 shares at a rate of $63.90, taking the stock ownership to the 74,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s EVP Research & Development sold 2,200 for $63.89, making the entire transaction worth $140,558. This insider now owns 140,610 shares in total.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -1.17) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.75% during the next five years compared to -20.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 89.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

The latest stats from [Cytokinetics Inc, CYTK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.63 million was inferior to 1.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.18%.

During the past 100 days, Cytokinetics Inc’s (CYTK) raw stochastic average was set at 84.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.25. The third major resistance level sits at $68.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.84.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Key Stats

There are currently 122,265K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,470 K according to its annual income of -589,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,940 K and its income totaled -306,180 K.