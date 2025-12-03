Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) is expecting 57.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) opened lower -9.06% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.27. Price fluctuations for EWTX have ranged from $10.60 to $35.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -49.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.06% at the time writing. With a float of $76.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.76 million.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is 27.91%, while institutional ownership is 79.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 1,566,586. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 100,000 for $21.12, making the entire transaction worth $2,112,450. This insider now owns 23,400 shares in total.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.42) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.58% during the next five years compared to -49.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 26.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Looking closely at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.69%.

During the past 100 days, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s (EWTX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.87. However, in the short run, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.77. Second resistance stands at $26.57. The third major resistance level sits at $27.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Key Stats

There are currently 105,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -133,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -40,670 K.