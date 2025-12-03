Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) soared 6.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer

Markets

On Tuesday, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) was 6.97% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.07. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $3.20 – $27.33.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.89% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.49%. With a float of $232.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.87 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 65.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 434,039. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $13.61, making the entire transaction worth $204,150. This insider now owns 177,964 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0) by -0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.82%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.37. Second resistance stands at $15.70. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.49.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 230,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.57 billion. As of now, sales total 78,110 K while income totals -47,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,710 K while its last quarter net income were -16,740 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.