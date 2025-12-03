Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) soared 6.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) was 6.97% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.07. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $3.20 – $27.33.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.89% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.49%. With a float of $232.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.87 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 65.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 434,039. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $13.61, making the entire transaction worth $204,150. This insider now owns 177,964 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0) by -0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.82%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.37. Second resistance stands at $15.70. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.49.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 230,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.57 billion. As of now, sales total 78,110 K while income totals -47,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,710 K while its last quarter net income were -16,740 K.