Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.21% last month.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) on Tuesday, soared 3.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.85. Within the past 52 weeks, ELVN’s price has moved between $13.30 and $25.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 19.02% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.68%. With a float of $43.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.26 million.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Enliven Therapeutics Inc is 27.12%, while institutional ownership is 77.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 279,155. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 902,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 12,500 for $21.82, making the entire transaction worth $272,739. This insider now owns 890,392 shares in total.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.52) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.77% during the next five years compared to 19.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.95 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.19%.

During the past 100 days, Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s (ELVN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.87 in the near term. At $21.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.61. The third support level lies at $19.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.22 billion based on 59,347K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -89,020 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.

