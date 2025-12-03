Erasca Inc (ERAS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) opened lower -3.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.0. Price fluctuations for ERAS have ranged from $1.01 to $3.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -46.86% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.27% at the time writing. With a float of $159.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.71 million.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Erasca Inc is 43.71%, while institutional ownership is 48.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 21,626. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Erasca Foundation proposed sale 8,333 for $2.47, making the entire transaction worth $20,591.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.13) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.18% during the next five years compared to -46.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Erasca Inc (ERAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.86%.

During the past 100 days, Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.70. However, in the short run, Erasca Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.99. Second resistance stands at $3.09. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.67.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Key Stats

There are currently 283,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 819.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -161,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,610 K.