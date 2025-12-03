Eventbrite Inc (EB) with a beta value of 1.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) on Tuesday, soared 78.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, EB’s price has moved between $1.80 and $4.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 27.55%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.75%. With a float of $75.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.60 million.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eventbrite Inc is 23.12%, while institutional ownership is 62.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 443,556. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 189,789 shares at a rate of $2.34, taking the stock ownership to the 477,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 189,789 for $2.12, making the entire transaction worth $402,353.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.05) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) Trading Performance Indicators

Eventbrite Inc (EB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 6.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.59%.

During the past 100 days, Eventbrite Inc’s (EB) raw stochastic average was set at 99.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.10 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.44 in the near term. At $4.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.40.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 432.69 million based on 97,675K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 325,070 K and income totals -15,570 K. The company made 71,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.