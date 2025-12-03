Expand Energy Corp (EXE) with a beta value of 0.45 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) was -3.17% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $121.58. A 52-week range for EXE has been $91.01 – $122.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 38.08%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 300.34%. With a float of $237.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Expand Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Expand Energy Corp is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 94.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 239,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 3,000 for $117.00, making the entire transaction worth $351,000.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.47) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 97.03% during the next five years compared to 38.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Expand Energy Corp (EXE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expand Energy Corp (EXE)

Looking closely at Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.87%.

During the past 100 days, Expand Energy Corp’s (EXE) raw stochastic average was set at 84.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.50. However, in the short run, Expand Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.29. Second resistance stands at $122.85. The third major resistance level sits at $124.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.51.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Key Stats

There are 238,170K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.04 billion. As of now, sales total 4,235 M while income totals -714,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,966 M while its last quarter net income were 547,000 K.