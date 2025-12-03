First Advantage Corp (FA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.62 million

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) on Tuesday, plunged -3.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.97. Within the past 52 weeks, FA’s price has moved between $11.95 and $20.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.09%. With a float of $79.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.04 million.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Advantage Corp is 54.60%, while institutional ownership is 58.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 12,526. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 954 shares at a rate of $13.13, taking the stock ownership to the 6,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 954 for $13.13, making the entire transaction worth $12,526.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.22) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Trading Performance Indicators

First Advantage Corp (FA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.26 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Advantage Corp (FA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.30%.

During the past 100 days, First Advantage Corp’s (FA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.83 in the near term. At $14.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.83.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.35 billion based on 174,115K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 860,210 K and income totals -110,270 K. The company made 409,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.