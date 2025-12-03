Freshworks Inc (FRSH) posted a 1.33% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) was 3.12% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.85. A 52-week range for FRSH has been $10.51 – $19.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 32.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.70%. With a float of $193.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $246.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freshworks Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc is 31.24%, while institutional ownership is 58.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 7,760. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 644 shares at a rate of $12.05, taking the stock ownership to the 412,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial & Oper Officer bought 171,615 for $11.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,994,166. This insider now owns 1,149,244 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.1) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.58% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.79 million, its volume of 3.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 37.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.37 in the near term. At $12.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.47.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are 281,972K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.45 billion. As of now, sales total 720,420 K while income totals -95,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 215,120 K while its last quarter net income were -4,680 K.