GE Vernova Inc (GEV) kicked off at the price of $601.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) was 4.28% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $576.9. A 52-week range for GEV has been $252.25 – $677.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1195.68%. With a float of $271.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.32 million.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GE Vernova Inc stocks. The insider ownership of GE Vernova Inc is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 78.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26 ’25, was worth 2,046,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,300 shares at a rate of $620.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,300 for $620.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,046,000.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1195.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GE Vernova Inc (GEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE Vernova Inc (GEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.38 million, its volume of 2.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.97%.

During the past 100 days, GE Vernova Inc’s (GEV) raw stochastic average was set at 48.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.59 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $591.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $500.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $612.61 in the near term. At $623.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $637.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $587.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $573.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $562.93.

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) Key Stats

There are 271,320K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 163.22 billion. As of now, sales total 34,935 M while income totals 1,552 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,969 M while its last quarter net income were 452,000 K.