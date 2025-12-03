Geo Group, Inc (GEO) soared 3.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) on Tuesday, soared 3.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.13. Within the past 52 weeks, GEO’s price has moved between $14.27 and $36.46.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -30.73% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.11%. With a float of $132.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.20 million.

In an organization with 16500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Geo Group, Inc is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 670,929. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 31,176 shares at a rate of $21.52, taking the stock ownership to the 3,850,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 31,176 for $20.52, making the entire transaction worth $639,794. This insider now owns 3,882,080 shares in total.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.23) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.27% during the next five years compared to -30.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.62 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geo Group, Inc (GEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.29%.

During the past 100 days, Geo Group, Inc’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.48. However, in the short run, Geo Group, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.96. Second resistance stands at $17.29. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.29.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.31 billion based on 139,197K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,424 M and income totals 31,970 K. The company made 682,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 173,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.