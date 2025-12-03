Geron Corp (GERN) is -0.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) on Tuesday, soared 3.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Within the past 52 weeks, GERN’s price has moved between $1.04 and $4.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.11%. With a float of $607.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.36 million.

Geron Corp (GERN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Geron Corp is 4.87%, while institutional ownership is 75.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 15,667. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,300 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 13,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 15,000 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $24,150. This insider now owns 26,682 shares in total.

Geron Corp (GERN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.05) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Geron Corp (GERN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corp (GERN)

The latest stats from [Geron Corp, GERN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.95 million was inferior to 11.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.83%.

During the past 100 days, Geron Corp’s (GERN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0590 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0709 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2322, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4131. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. The third support level lies at $1.1333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 785.17 million based on 638,355K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 76,990 K and income totals -174,570 K. The company made 47,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.