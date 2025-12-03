Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.59%

On Tuesday, Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) was 3.77% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.41. A 52-week range for GILT has been $5.30 – $15.24.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.96% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.69%. With a float of $55.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.26 million.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gilat Satellite Networks stocks. The insider ownership of Gilat Satellite Networks is 14.32%, while institutional ownership is 59.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 73,875. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,497 for $10.82, making the entire transaction worth $91,938.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.12) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.57% during the next five years compared to -7.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.22%.

During the past 100 days, Gilat Satellite Networks’s (GILT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.03 in the near term. At $12.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.33. The third support level lies at $11.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) Key Stats

There are 57,212K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 760.78 million. As of now, sales total 305,450 K while income totals 24,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 117,690 K while its last quarter net income were 8,100 K.