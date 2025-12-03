Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 752,760 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) stock price up 3.26% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $39.91. GLBE’s price has ranged from $26.64 to $63.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 71.26% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 177.84%. With a float of $106.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.44 million.

In an organization with 1084 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Global E Online Ltd is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 1,746,500. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 24,652 for $39.92, making the entire transaction worth $984,108.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 177.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Global E Online Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.15%.

During the past 100 days, Global E Online Ltd’s (GLBE) raw stochastic average was set at 95.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.35. However, in the short run, Global E Online Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.77. Second resistance stands at $42.34. The third major resistance level sits at $42.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.34.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.98 billion, the company has a total of 169,726K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 752,760 K while annual income is -75,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220,780 K while its latest quarter income was 13,180 K.