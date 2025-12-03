Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) posted a 1.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) stock price down -3.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $42.71. GFI’s price has ranged from $12.98 to $47.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 48.06%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 134.91%. With a float of $895.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $895.02 million.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Gold Fields Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.45%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.11% during the next five years compared to 48.06% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.51 million, its volume of 3.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.76%.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.92 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.33 in the near term. At $43.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.33.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.04 billion, the company has a total of 895,024K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,202 M while annual income is 1,245 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.