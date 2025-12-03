GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) stock price down -3.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. GTBP’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.16% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.08%. With a float of $9.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.64 million.

GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GT Biopharma Inc is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 4.93%.

GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months).

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.28% during the next five years compared to 54.16% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GT Biopharma Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GT Biopharma Inc, GTBP], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.77%.

During the past 100 days, GT Biopharma Inc’s (GTBP) raw stochastic average was set at 12.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0916 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1079 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7068, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7852. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7991. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8422. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8668. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7314, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7068. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6637.

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.04 million, the company has a total of 10,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,110 K.