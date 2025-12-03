HP Inc (HPQ) last year’s performance of -22.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday, soared 3.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HPQ’s price has moved between $21.21 and $36.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.76%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.77%. With a float of $932.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58000 employees.

HP Inc (HPQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HP Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 83.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 29 ’25, was worth 506,134. In this transaction Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions of this company sold 18,154 shares at a rate of $27.88, taking the stock ownership to the 169 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 29 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 18,154 for $27.88, making the entire transaction worth $506,134.

HP Inc (HPQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/31/2025, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.74) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.07% during the next five years compared to 5.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

HP Inc (HPQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.48 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HP Inc (HPQ)

Looking closely at HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), its last 5-days average volume was 16.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.42%.

During the past 100 days, HP Inc’s (HPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 39.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.72. However, in the short run, HP Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.59. Second resistance stands at $26.03. The third major resistance level sits at $26.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.55.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.51 billion based on 934,702K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,295 M and income totals 2,529 M. The company made 14,639 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 795,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.