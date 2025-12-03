Imax Corp (IMAX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.63% last month.

On Tuesday, Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) was -3.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $36.84. A 52-week range for IMAX has been $20.48 – $37.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -8.74%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.30%. With a float of $43.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imax Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Imax Corp is 19.39%, while institutional ownership is 92.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 95,864. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP sold 2,652 for $36.15, making the entire transaction worth $95,864. This insider now owns 31,257 shares in total.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.28) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.79% during the next five years compared to -8.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imax Corp (IMAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imax Corp (IMAX)

The latest stats from [Imax Corp, IMAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.69 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.36%.

During the past 100 days, Imax Corp’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.05. The third major resistance level sits at $38.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.35. The third support level lies at $33.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

There are 53,799K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.92 billion. As of now, sales total 352,210 K while income totals 26,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 106,650 K while its last quarter net income were 20,660 K.