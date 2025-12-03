Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) soared 10.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) on Tuesday, soared 10.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Within the past 52 weeks, INDI’s price has moved between $1.53 and $6.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.25%. With a float of $197.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.99 million.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Indie Semiconductor Inc is 10.03%, while institutional ownership is 91.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 165,638. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,096 for $3.30, making the entire transaction worth $23,427. This insider now owns 87,178 shares in total.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.07) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.18 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

The latest stats from [Indie Semiconductor Inc, INDI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.34 million was inferior to 4.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.70%.

During the past 100 days, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.10. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 841.19 million based on 219,632K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 216,680 K and income totals -132,600 K. The company made 53,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.