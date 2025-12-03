Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) is expecting 56.46% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $126.34. Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has traded in a range of $70.77-$216.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.38%. With a float of $27.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.05 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspire Medical Systems Inc is 4.43%, while institutional ownership is 104.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 151,608. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $127.48, making the entire transaction worth $254,960. This insider now owns 26,046 shares in total.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.72) by 0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s (INSP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inspire Medical Systems Inc, INSP], we can find that recorded value of 2.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.12%.

During the past 100 days, Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s (INSP) raw stochastic average was set at 89.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.88. The third major resistance level sits at $158.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.99.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.89 billion has total of 29,056K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 802,800 K in contrast with the sum of 53,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 224,500 K and last quarter income was 9,930 K.