Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -15.43%

On Tuesday, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) opened lower -6.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for INTS have ranged from $0.19 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -23.29%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.60% at the time writing. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.06 million.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intensity Therapeutics Inc is 10.72%, while institutional ownership is 4.93%.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.23) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.02% during the next five years compared to -23.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)

The latest stats from [Intensity Therapeutics Inc, INTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was inferior to 9.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.27%.

During the past 100 days, Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s (INTS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0484 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0496 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3703, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7563. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3796. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4030. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4173. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3419, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3276. The third support level lies at $0.3042 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Key Stats

There are currently 60,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -16,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,670 K.